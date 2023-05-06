Insurance firm told to pay Rs 17L to widow

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 5

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Yamunanagar, passed an order instructing an insurance company to pay Rs 17 lakh to the wife of a man who was killed in a road accident.

Rambir of Kail village was driving a motorcycle when he met with an accident. However, the insurance company denied the claim to his wife, citing several reasons, including that the life assured (victim) did not have a valid driver’s licence to drive a two-wheeler at the time of the accident.

The order was passed by president of the commission, Gulab Singh and members Geeta Parkash and Jasvinder Singh on April 25, 2023.

According to information, Rambir was the registered owner of a motorcycle, which was comprehensively insured by the insurance company with validity from April 4, 2019, to April 3, 2020. He met with the accident on May 30, 2019.

In her complaint to the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, his widow, Tarawati, claimed that the insurance company had not released the amount of Rs 15 lakh in her favour under the insurance policy.

“The complaint is accepted against the opponent (insurance company), holding it liable to make a total payment of Rs 17 lakh, including the insurance claim of Rs 15 lakh, and amount of punitive damages of Rs 2 lakh to the complainant within two months from the date of the order,” the order of the commission reads.