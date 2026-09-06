INTACH-Ambala wins Best Chapter Award for 8th year in row

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Ambala, has won the Best Chapter Award for the 8th consecutive time.

Colonel (retd) RD Singh, Convenor, INTACH-Ambala, said “Among 237 Chapters in the country, INTACH-Ambala was declared the Best Chapter for conducting an outstanding national painting competition, ‘Tree of Life,’ in December last year. As many as 124 children from over 23 schools participated in the competition. Ambala has been at the forefront of preserving our rich heritage and culture by spreading awareness and cultivating good values in our youth.”

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The Colonel added that the Chapter conducted heritage walks, quizzes, painting competitions and art and craft workshops regularly. “We also train children to make short films on saving our environment, nature and ethical values,” he said.

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RD further said, “Ambala has a number of heritage sites. INTACH’s mission to conserve our heritage is based on the belief that living in harmony with heritage enhances the quality of life, and it is the duty of every citizen of India as laid down in the Constitution. INTACH-Ambala was raised in the year 2000, with Dr Deshbandhu as its first chairman. Today, Ambala is a leading Chapter in the country with over 50 members and a large number of supporters.”

RD said he personally visited various schools and colleges to spread the message of INTACH among the youth. “We have created WhatsApp groups with principals and teachers for direct communication and keep them posted on INTACH’s activities. Ambala won its first Best Chapter Award in 2018, and since then it has emerged as the best-performing Chapter for eight consecutive years,” he added.