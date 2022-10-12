Integrate Haryana govt services with Auto Appeal System: Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the administrative officers that the citizen-centric services of all departments should be integrated with the Auto Appeal System (AAS) immediately.

“This work should be done expeditiously as ensuring timely delivery of citizen-centric services is the priority of both the government and the administrative wing,” he said while chairing a review meeting related to AAS here today.

“Serving the public is the first duty of any government and its administrative wing. Reach of citizen-centric services should be ensured to the 70 lakh families residing in Haryana,” the CM added.

The Right to Service Commission is also imposing fine on officers found guilty of delay in services. Till now, 3,53,529 appeals related to delay in services have been made under the AAS. Out of these, 2,70,385 were reported to the First Appellate Authority, and 82,375 to the Second Appellate Authority. Only 769 appeals reached the Right to Service Commission.