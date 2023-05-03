Inter-caste couple hacked to death in Hisar village

Hisar, May 2

In a suspected case of “honour” killing, a couple belonging to different castes were allegedly hacked to death by four assailants on the outskirts of Kanoh village of the district this evening.

Sources said the victims, identified as Ramchander (36) and his wife Renu (35), were on a motorcycle when the assailants chased them and hit their motorcycle with their pick-up vehicle. As the victims fell down, the accused, armed with axes and other sharp-edged weapons, attacked them. The victims reportedly died on the spot while the accused managed to flee. The sources said the victims had tried to escape, but the accused chased them. They attacked the woman first, and then chased down her husband some metres away in a field and smashed his head.

Police sources said Renu had married Jasbir of Kanoh village some years ago. The couple had two children. Later, she parted ways with Jasbir after marital discord. She later divorced him, and about eight months ago, tied the knot with Ramchander, who was Jasbir’s neighbour.

The couple constructed a house in the fields on the outskirts of the same village and started living there. The double murder has sent shockwaves in the village.

Village residents called the police to inform about the incident. A police team from the Agroha police station rushed to the site on getting the information. A police official said they had started the process to register an FIR. — TNS

