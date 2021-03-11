Inter-district vehicle theft gang busted, three arrested

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, August 14

A team of the Special Detective Unit (SDU) of the district police busted an inter-district vehicle theft gang and arrested three persons. A total of nine bikes were recovered, allegedly stolen from Kaithal, Ambala and Jind.

The accused have been identified as Karan alias Lucky of Kailram, Monu of Patti Koth and Sumit of Karora village.

“After being tipped, we arrested the trio in the city while they were roaming on a bike to sell a stolen bike engine. They even failed to give any satisfactory response on being asked about the bike and the engine. The bike that they were riding on was also stolen”, said Vivek Chaudhary, DSP.

Earlier, as many as six cases of bike theft were registered against Karan, two cases of bike theft and loot were registered against Monu and two cases of bike theft and snatching were registered against Sumit who was also sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in the snatching case.