Inter-state extortion racket busted in Sonepat, 5 arrested

The Special Unit of Anti Gangster (SUAG), Sonepat police claimed to have busted an inter-state extortion racket by arresting five people involved with Gangster Randeep Malik.

Advertisement

The arrested individuals belonged to Narela in Delhi, said ACP Headquarter Ajit Singh.

Advertisement

They were allegedly involved in providing mobiles, threatening people over calls and helping their aides with details sitting abroad.

Advertisement

Police seized pistols, cartridges and three mobile phones from their possession.

According to the police, the accused were employed as sharpshooters of a gang and were planning to open fire at a supplements and nutrition store, ‘Pahal Nutrition’, in Bahalgarh to spread panic and terror.

Advertisement

The gang was working on the directions of Malik and Deepak Boxer. Malik had reportedly demanded an extortion sum of Rs 5 crore earlier from the owner of the store.

The team of SUAG, led by Inspector Ajay Dhankar, under the supervision of DCP Crime Narender Kadyan received a tipoff about a person that he was doing reiki of the store at Bahalgarh Chowk.

Following the tip, all five accused were nabbed from the Bahalgarh area.

The ACP said that during the preliminary investigation, it came to light that they were sharpshooters, working on the directions of the gangsters abroad.

“The gang was targeting people in Delhi, Haryana and demanded a huge extortion from them,” he said.

The accused revealed that they had demanded extortion from people in Delhi, Panipat, Jind and other districts.

The group stole phones from the public and enabled handlers abroad to access WhatsApp by providing them with OTPs, which were then used to make extortion/threat calls to people here.

This is only to distract the police and other enforcement agencies, he said.

The accused will be produced in the court on Saturday, and then be taken for police remand to collect more information regarding other associates of their gang and their handlers at abroad, the ACP maintained.