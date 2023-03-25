Inter-state gang busted, five arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 24

The Nuh police have busted an inter-state gang with arrest of five persons, who were involved in vehicle theft cases, after an encounter.

The accused have been identified as Nasim of Satputiyaki village, Farid of Satputiyaki, Shakeel of Salaheri, Salim of Ghasera and Azeem of Palla village in Nuh district.

The police have recovered 10 stolen vehicles, five illegal weapons and three cartridges from their possession.