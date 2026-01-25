DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Inter-state gang involved in Rs 1.9-cr fraud busted; 3 held

Inter-state gang involved in Rs 1.9-cr fraud busted; 3 held

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Representational Photo.
In a joint operation, the Ambala Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) busted an inter-state gang involved in a Rs 1.9-crore fraud case. The team arrested the gang’s kingpin, along with two other accused, from Bihar within 72 hours.

On January 17, a complaint was lodged by Naresh Joshi, a resident of Govindgarh in Punjab, alleging that the accused had cheated him out of Rs 1.9 crore by luring him with false promises of doubling his money and generating high profits through loans. The Superintendent of Police (Railways), Haryana, took immediate cognisance of the case and constituted multiple special teams to arrest the accused.

During the operation, the police station, CIA unit and cyber unit of Ambala GRP worked in close coordination with the Bihar STF. Based on technological evidence and local intelligence, continuous raids were conducted in Bihar. On Tuesday night, a team led by Inspector Harish Kumar, GRP Ambala police station incharge, arrested gang leader Pankaj Kumar Lal along with his two associates, Kaushal and Rajnish, from Dalsinghsarai in Samastipur district.

A number of valuable illegal assets were recovered from Lal’s residence, including Rs 6,02,000 in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 15-16 lakh, two laptops, two hard disks, eight touchscreen mobile phones, ten keypad phones and a luxury Innova car.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Lal had started constructing a luxurious house worth Rs 1 crore in the Ajnaul area of Dalsinghsarai. The accused was even associated with the supply of “Rail Neer” water and the operation of a rickshaw agency in Kalyanpur. The police said they were interrogating the accused and the other individuals involved in the operation would be arrested soon.

