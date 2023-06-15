Inter-state gang involved in uprooting 24 ATMs in Haryana, Punjab busted

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 14

With the arrest of four persons, the Panipat police today claimed to have busted a gang that was allegedly involved in uprooting 24 ATMs in various districts of Haryana and Punjab in the past five years.

Ajit Singh Shekhawat, Superintendent of Police (SP), said the arrested gang members were identified as Sukhwinder, alias Sukha, his younger brother Bhupender, alias Pinda, of Shadipur village of Patiala and Gurmeet, alias Sonu, and his younger brother Devender, alias Raju, of Kaul village in Patiala district of Punjab.

A Fortuner vehicle, a Maruti car, a gas-cutter, two country-made pistols, a revolver, a doga gun and 71 cartridges, which were being used in the crime, were seized on the disclosure of the accused.

The SP said an ATM of Yes Bank was uprooted on the Gohana road on the night of May 26. The Sector 29 police had registered a case on the complaint of the manager.

A CIA-1 team was directed to crack the case, the SP said. Following the directions, the team activated its sources and began looking at the footage of various CCTV cameras. The team analysed over 500 cameras installed in around 200 km and collected clues, the SP said.

The team received a tip-off on Sunday night and nabbed all four accused from the Munak canal bridge in Karnal district, where they had come to share information about an ATM to be uprooted, the SP said. All accused were produced before court and taken on five-day police remand.

On the modus operandi of the gang, SP Shekhawat said the gang members used link roads to commit crime. They targeted towns on highways and used to come in a Maruti car to reccee ATMs and after two-three days, they came in a Fortuner and after uprooting the ATM, fled by using link roads.