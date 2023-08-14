Inter-state gang of liquor smugglers busted, five held

Gurugram, August 13
The crime branch of the Gurugram police has busted an inter-state gang of liquor smugglers and seized at least 700 boxes of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) from them. The cache of liquor was smuggled from Amritsar and was to be supplied to Gujarat, which is a dry state.
The crime branch arrested two persons — Dharmendra, alias Raju, and Neeraj Kumar — from one truck loaded with 700 cases of IMFL liquor from near the Indian Oil Pump in the Farukhnagar area.
Meanwhile, the crime branch of Manesar seized 11 cases of smuggled country-made liquor, one case of illegally smuggled IMFL liquor along with a cash of Rs 20,070 and arrested one Dharmendra Kumar, another youth.
Similarly, Anil Kumar and Manjit, alias Filmi, were arrested from the Gurugram-Pataudi road and 70 quarter bottles and 10 half bottles of country-made liquor were seized from them.
Separate cases have registered under various sections of the Excise Act.
