Inter-state gang of snatchers busted in Ambala, 4 arrested

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 28

The Ambala police have claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of snatchers with the arrest of its four members, including a woman.

The accused were identified as Subhash, Tony, Puran, and Gita, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The snatchers have confessed to have committed seven snatchings in Ambala. The CIA-1 unit of the Ambala police have recovered a stolen motorcycle, which was being used by the gang in committing snatchings, an illegal weapon, a gold chain, and Rs 1 lakh cash from their possession.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “On July 13, the CIA-1 unit arrested Subhash, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, with an illegal country-made pistol and he was produced before a court which sent him to two-day remand. During the remand, the accused confessed to have committed snatchings in Ambala. On July 20, the CIA-1 unit obtained Subhash’s 10-day production warrant and on the same day, Tony was arrested on July 23 and Puran and Gita were arrested on July 27. The gang used to target women and snatch their chains. Gita used to help the gang in selling the snatched items.”

While Tony and Puran were sent to judicial custody after the completion of their police remands, Subhash and Gita were still on police remand.

As per the Ambala police, there are 15 cases of dacoity against Subhash in Mumbai. He has also confessed to crimes in Delhi, Faridabad, Rewari, Shahabad and Kurukshetra. There are cases against Tony and Puran too, while no criminal background of Gita has come to light so far. Further investigation is on.

#Ambala