Inter-state gang of thieves busted

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 17

The district police have busted an inter-state gang of thieves with the arrest of five of its members. An amount of Rs 8.80 lakh, an I-phone and a gold chain were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. A car and some iron tools used by the gang have also been seized.

Those arrested have been identified as Imran Saifi, Jaan Mohammad, Asraf alias Rashid, Narendra, alias Rohit and Sachin.