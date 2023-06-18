Inter-state gang of thieves busted

Rohtak, June 17
The district police have busted an inter-state gang of thieves with the arrest of five of its members. An amount of Rs 8.80 lakh, an I-phone and a gold chain were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. A car and some iron tools used by the gang have also been seized.
Those arrested have been identified as Imran Saifi, Jaan Mohammad, Asraf alias Rashid, Narendra, alias Rohit and Sachin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt
Firing from automatic guns in Bishnupur, Churachandpur dists
Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour
2 newly commissioned IAF women officers from Haryana bag hon...
ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case
Forgery in tender for civil work at Manesar garrison