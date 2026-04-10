Inter-state infant trafficking gang ran from Punjab: Probe

The infant trafficking gang busted by Bahadurgarh police a week ago was being operated from Punjab.

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Not only the gang kingpin, a resident of Muktsar district, but his father and other family members were also part of this illegal trade, revealed the police investigation.

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Multiple police teams from Bahadurgarh have been stationed in Punjab for the past week to apprehend the absconding accused. Their residences remain locked.

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The probe, led by Bahadurgarh police, has uncovered the illegal network spanning over 10 states — from Punjab to Maharashtra.

“The kingpin ran this illegal network systematically with his father, brother-in-law, wife’s sister and other family members assisting him. He presented himself as the operator of an outfit engaged in child adoption. Under this guise, he identified commission agents and paid them for their role in the operations,” said Mayank Mishra, DCP, Bahadurgarh.

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Mishra explained that the kingpin shared information with agents strictly on a need-to-know basis and paid them commissions ranging from 5 to 10 per cent of the infant’s transaction value. All transactions were conducted in cash. The kingpin personally procured infants by directly contacting the parents. To maintain secrecy, separate agents handled buying and selling, ensuring that no single person had complete knowledge of a case, he added.

“So far, seven people, including a woman from Faridkot (Punjab), have been arrested. They disclosed around 40 cases of infant trafficking across various states, many of which have connections to Punjab. Preliminary reports indicate that the racket has been active for roughly two years with some accused involved in six to eight cases,” the DCP added.

He further stated that besides the family members, other accomplices of the kingpin have been identified and are expected to be arrested soon.

“One of the accused revealed during interrogation that an infant was bought from a live-in couple in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), both of whom work in a private company. The couple did not want the child, so they contacted the kingpin, who then executed the deal and sold the infant to another family,” informed Mishra.

The DCP pointed out that while facilitating the sale and purchase of infants, the gang assured the parents that all necessary adoption documents would be provided at the time of handover. However, this promise was never fulfilled and was used merely as a pretext. Even the adopting parents were called to neutral locations by the gang, under the guise of protecting them from the police or other authorities, he added.