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Home / Haryana / Inter-state Pardi Gulel gang members held after encounter; linked to Congress chief’s house trespass

Inter-state Pardi Gulel gang members held after encounter; linked to Congress chief’s house trespass

All seven arrested are residents of Madhya Pradesh, and two of them are most wanted criminals

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 06:17 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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The arrested accused in the police custody. Tribune photo
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According to the police, sustained interrogation of members of the inter-state Pardi Gulel gang has revealed that two of the arrested members were directly involved in the May 16 trespassing incident at the Narnaul residence of the Haryana Congress president, as well as the theft of two motorcycles from Narnaul.

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A police spokesperson said that, acting on a tip-off, a joint team of different wings of the district police apprehended seven members of the gang after an armed encounter in Mahendragarh on Friday, during which two of the criminals sustained injuries.

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All seven arrested — identified as Maniram, Abhay, Arjun, Virendra, Sunil, Chand, and Vijay — are residents of Madhya Pradesh, and two of them are most wanted criminals.

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“Of those arrested, Chand and Vijay are wanted criminals. Chand carried a cash reward of Rs 5,000, while Vijay carried a reward of Rs 15,000 announced by the Madhya Pradesh Police,” the spokesperson said.

He stated that preliminary investigation and questioning have traced the gang’s involvement in four consecutive criminal activities across the region.

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“On May 14, the accused committed a theft in Bhiwani, followed on May 15 by the theft of two motorcycles from Mahendragarh. On May 16, they trespassed into the residence of the state Congress president in Narnaul and also stole two motorcycles from the city,” the spokesperson said, adding that the complete criminal history of all the accused is being scanned and further legal proceedings are underway.

To investigate their pan-state network and extract information regarding their involvement in other crimes, police have secured four-day police remand for five of the accused. The remaining two, who were injured during the encounter, are undergoing medical treatment under police custody.

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