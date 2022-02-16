Inter-state road project announced by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar takes off

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, February 15

Six years after the announcement of the road project connecting various districts of state with Punjab, Haryana farmers have agreed to sell their land to the government.

The administration has started the process to disburse payment to farmers so that a tender can be issued for the road. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the project on November 27, 2015. Under the project, a stretch of 720 m was to be constructed from Shadipur to Majri Patti village. This stretch comes in Haryana. The project could not be completed due to non-availability of land.

To construct the stretch, 0.41 acres of land was needed. The 14 farmers who owned the land have now agreed to sell it to the government.

“After reviewing the pending CM announcement, I found out the announcement of this project was lying pending for a long time. I apprised the committee headed by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to re-negotiate with farmers. We held two rounds of meeting with farmers and got their consent to sell their land at 20 per cent more than the collector rate, which was accepted by the committee,” said Pradeep Dahiya, Kaithal Deputy Commissioner.

“We have started the process to disburse payment to farmers, after which we will float a tender to construct the stretch,” the DC added.

The 720-m road is an inter-state road between Punjab and Haryana. After the construction of the road, it will connect to the metteled road on Punjab side. Residents of Mehmoodpur, Malikpur, Azimgarh, Garhi Nazir, Badanpur, Shadipur and Majri Patti will benefit from the project.

“It was a long-pending demand of the locals as this stretch is a part of an inter-state road. We have been facing a lot of inconvenience as presently, there is a ‘kacha’ road on the Haryana side. After the construction of this stretch, we will get a smooth connectivity to Punjab,” said Bhupinder Singh, a resident.

