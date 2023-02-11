Interim report submitted to govt

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 10

In the death of 45 heads of cattle at a gaushala in Phoosgarh, on the outskirts of the city, a high-level committee constituted by the state government has submitted its interim report to the government. However, the committee did not disclose the findings.

“We have submitted an interim report to the state government. The final report will be submitted after the completion of the police report. Since the investigation is going on, I cannot comment on the findings of the report,” said Dr Saket Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, who is the chairman of the committee, constituted by the state government.

Sources said the viscera and other reports of the FSL indicated the presence of a poisonous substance in the viscera of cattle who were found dead on January 27. However, the police are not confirming the findings of the viscera report and other reports of the FSL, but saying their three teams have been investigating all angles in the case. They are also investigating whether the poisonous substance was given deliberately, said the sources.

The police have also sought opinions from the doctors who had conducted a postmortem of the cattle.

“We are investigating all the angles in this case. Our three teams including Sector-32/33 police station, CIA-2 and Cyber Crime are working on this case. We will unfold the mystery at the earliest,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police.

After mass deaths of cattle at gaushala, the police had registered a case against the fodder supplier.