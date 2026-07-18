International conference concludes at Sonepat law university

The Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), Sonepat, concluded its first joint international conference on Friday. The two-day conference brought together eminent academicians, researchers, legal experts and public policy scholars from India and abroad to deliberate on contemporary issues, including good governance, democracy, artificial intelligence (AI), gender studies, public policy and constitutional law.

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The conference aimed to strengthen global academic collaboration and create new opportunities for research, innovation and knowledge exchange. Addressing the valedictory session, Vice-Chancellor Devinder Singh emphasised that the rule of law, equal opportunities and inclusive development formed the cornerstone of every democratic society.

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Reflecting on India’s institutional progress since Independence, he highlighted the country’s achievements in social inclusion and citizen-centric governance through e-governance initiatives. He encouraged students to remain committed to the ideals of justice, equality and constitutional values in their professional and personal lives.

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The VC expressed his heartfelt gratitude to professor Charles Hankla of Georgia State University, Atlanta, USA, for graciously accepting the university’s invitation to participate in the conference. Sharing his admiration for India, he expressed his desire to visit the country more frequently and emphasised that trust between citizens and governments remained the foundation of good governance in every democracy.