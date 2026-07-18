DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / International conference concludes at Sonepat law university

International conference concludes at Sonepat law university

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 01:42 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vice-Chancellor Devinder Singh during the two-day conference at Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University in Sonepat.
Advertisement

The Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), Sonepat, concluded its first joint international conference on Friday. The two-day conference brought together eminent academicians, researchers, legal experts and public policy scholars from India and abroad to deliberate on contemporary issues, including good governance, democracy, artificial intelligence (AI), gender studies, public policy and constitutional law.

Advertisement

The conference aimed to strengthen global academic collaboration and create new opportunities for research, innovation and knowledge exchange. Addressing the valedictory session, Vice-Chancellor Devinder Singh emphasised that the rule of law, equal opportunities and inclusive development formed the cornerstone of every democratic society.

Advertisement

Reflecting on India’s institutional progress since Independence, he highlighted the country’s achievements in social inclusion and citizen-centric governance through e-governance initiatives. He encouraged students to remain committed to the ideals of justice, equality and constitutional values in their professional and personal lives.

Advertisement

The VC expressed his heartfelt gratitude to professor Charles Hankla of Georgia State University, Atlanta, USA, for graciously accepting the university’s invitation to participate in the conference. Sharing his admiration for India, he expressed his desire to visit the country more frequently and emphasised that trust between citizens and governments remained the foundation of good governance in every democracy.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts