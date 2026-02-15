International conference on biodiversity concludes at Kurukshetra University

The two-day international conference on ‘Biodiversity and climate change: Challenges and management’, organised by the department of botany, Kurukshetra University, concluded at the University Senate Hall on Friday.

Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, in his address emphasised that adoption of solar, wind and other renewable energy sources was the need of the hour in view of rising global temperatures.

He observed that rapid industrialisation, deforestation, excessive fossil fuel consumption and increasing pollution had significantly contributed to climate change.

Presiding over the function, KU Registrar Prof Virender Pal said biodiversity conservation and environmental protection had become the most pressing priorities of the present time. He cautioned that failure to maintain ecological balance would adversely affect future generations.

Earlier, Dr Yogesh, Chairperson, Department of Botany, highlighted the importance of such academic platforms in facilitating knowledge exchange and advancing research. A detailed report on the conference proceedings, including technical sessions, keynote lectures, research paper and poster presentations, was presented during the valedictory session.

A plenary lecture on biodiversity and environmental protection was delivered by Dr Rajesh Jalota. Scientists, academicians and research scholars from India and abroad participated in the conference and deliberated on climate change impacts, ecological imbalance and sustainable management strategies.

Among those present were Prof Narendra Singh, Prof Jasbir Dhanda, Prof NK Mata, Prof Jitendra Sharma, Prof Anil Gupta, Prof Deepak Rai Babbar and Prof Parmesh, along with faculty members, research scholars and students.