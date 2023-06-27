International Day against Drug Abuse: Manohar Lal Khattar launches campaign to end drug menace in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today launched a state-wide drug-free campaign at a programme organised on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Panchkula.

Speaking on this occasion, Khattar said under the drugs-free Haryana campaign, saints and gurus would work closely with the state government in bringing those involved in the drug menace into the mainstream of society. Besides, people would be made aware of the ill-effects of drugs so that they did not get addicted.

The CM said social institutions, particularly from the affected areas from Sirsa to Ambala, Yamunanagar, and Panchkula, had been invited to today’s programme. “I am happy that today saints, gurus and representatives of various NGOs, de-addiction centres and various khaps had also come to attend this programme.” He said besides the state government, social institutions had a key role to play in spreading awareness among the masses regarding ill-effects of drug abuse.

The CM further stated that a new task force would be constituted under the ‘Nasha Mukt Haryana’ campaign. This task force would comprise members of all social and religious organisations, government representatives, police personnel and representatives of the departments concerned. He said a joint campaign would be run in the state by all stakeholders.

He said a smartphone app called ‘Saathi’ had been developed to curb the unlawful sale of pharmaceuticals. The Inter-State Drug Secretariat had been established in Panchkula and software ‘Hawk’ had been developed to keep a record of the database of illegal activities.

Throwing light on the achievement of the state government in the fight against drugs, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture Rajesh Khullar said in 2022, 6,044 drug peddlers, smugglers/retailers were arrested in Haryana. Apart from this, properties worth about Rs 52-53 crore of drug peddlers were also attached.

‘Saathi’ app to keep a check