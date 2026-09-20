International film festival: Janardan Sharma, Sumitra Pednekar get lifetime achievement awards in Rohtak

The two-day International Film Festival, organised by the Haryana Innovative Film Association (HIFA) at Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA), concluded on Sunday with the screening of ‘License’, followed by an awards ceremony honouring winners across various categories.

Veteran Haryanvi actor and writer Janardan Sharma and actress Sumitra Hooda Pednekar, mother of Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, were honoured with the HIFA Lifetime Achievement Awards 2026 for their contribution to cinema, while ‘Mo Ma Ku’ won the Best Indian Feature Film award. Actress and social worker Asha Hooda, mother of Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, received the HIFA Kala Sadhna Award for her contribution to art and social service.

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Ram Pal Balhara, secretary of HIFA, said the awards recognised films and artistes across Indian, foreign, regional, documentary, short film, music video, student and animation categories.

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‘Mo Ma Ku’ also fetched the Best Indian Director award for Kuldeep Kunal and the Best Indian Actor award for Jatin Sarna. Devadasan Cheruvath was also named Best Indian Actor for ‘Malavazhi’. Siji Pradeep, for ‘Malavazhi’, and Soni Patel, for ‘Raghuveeram’, received the Best Indian Actress awards.

In the foreign feature film category, ‘Wasn’t Cloudy That Day’ won the Best Foreign Feature Film award. Mohsen Rabieli was named Best Foreign Director, while Emre Tetikela and Gulay Yildas won the Best Foreign Actor and Best Foreign Actress awards, respectively.

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In the foreign short film category, ‘Zona Cesarini’, by Maryam Rahimi, won the Best Foreign Film award. Afshin Elian won Best Director for ‘The Left Leader’, Armin Azizi was named Best Actor for ‘The Blue Bicycle’, and Laura Garofalo won Best Actress for ‘Zona Cesarini’.

In the documentary category, ‘Enchanting Mukundra’ won Best Indian Short Documentary and ‘Ghoonghat’ won Best Indian Long Documentary. ‘Sisyphus Childhood’ won Best Foreign Short Documentary, while ‘Via Dolorosa: The Path of Sorrows’ was adjudged Best Foreign Long Documentary.

In the long short film category, ‘Muawza’ won Best Film, with Ranjit Chauhan named Best Director and Jagbir Rathi Best Actor for the film.

In the regional film category, ‘Panchhi’ was adjudged Best Film. Vipin Malawat was honoured with the Best Director award for ‘Vada’, Prince Kanwaljit Singh won Best Actor for ‘Panchhi’, and Sapar Chahal won Best Actress for ‘Dhani’.

In the music video category, Sahil Sandhu won Best Music Video for ‘Yanta’, while Shev was named Best Music Director. Kaka and Jerry won Best Male Singers for ‘Haryana to Punjab’, and Meenakshi Panchal won Best Female Singer for ‘Anand Kaya’.

‘Whispers of the Horse’ won Best Indian Student Film, while Navya Harayan won Best Indian Director for ‘Jangli Rani’. ‘Dissidents’ won Best Foreign Student Film.

In the Indian short film category, ‘Agarsandhani’ won Best Film, with Divjot Gulati named Best Actress. Yogesh Bhardwaj and Shashank Virag won Best Actor and Best Director, respectively, for ‘A Handful of Life’. ‘Khelunga’ received a Jury Mention.

‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ won the Best Animation Film award, while ‘Saangi’ received the Founder’s Choice Award. Rakhi Lochab was given the Founder’s Choice Award for Best Actress, while ‘Yaan’ won the Best Short Film award.

Bollywood and Haryanvi actor and director Yashpal Sharma was also present on the occasion.