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Home / Haryana / International kabaddi player, brother among four booked after wife’s death

International kabaddi player, brother among four booked after wife’s death

Victim was found hanging at in-law’s house in Rohtak village

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Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:44 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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International kabaddi player Sheelu Balhara, alias Tinku, along with his younger brother and parents, was booked by the police on Saturday in connection with the death of his wife, Muskan (23), who was found hanging from a ceiling fan at their house in Bahu Akbarpur village on Friday afternoon.

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However, no one has been arrested so far. The cremation was performed in the village on Saturday evening after the postmortem examination.

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Woman’s family alleges harassment over dowry

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Earlier, heated arguments were reported between both parties. In the FIR, Muskan’s father, Sukhbir of Farmana (Badshahpur), alleged that his daughter had been subjected to harassment over dowry since her marriage over two years ago. He also accused her husband of being involved in an extramarital relationship.

“Over 10 days ago, Muskan had returned home and was upset. However, after persuading her, we sent her back along with Sheelu and his father. If I had listened to my daughter and not sent her back, she would have been alive today. On July 31, she called me and said a conspiracy was being hatched against her,” Sukhbir said in his complaint.

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Inspector Jasbir Singh, of Bahu Akbarpur police station house officer (SHO), said the police received information around 4 pm on Friday that Muskan had reportedly died by suicide. “A police team rushed to the spot and broke open the door of her room. An FSL team was also called for investigation. No suicide note was recovered. A case was registered after her father lodged a complaint,” he said.

“Sheelu is among the country’s leading circle kabaddi catchers and has represented the country in international competitions. Popularly known as ‘Haryana Aala Cheeta’ in Punjab, he was adjudged the best catcher at a tournament in the US last year. He has also won numerous tractors and motorcycles as tournament prizes,” said a villager.

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