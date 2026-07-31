International Kabaddi player’s wife ends life in Rohtak village

The 23-year-old wife of international kabaddi player Sheelu Balhara reportedly died by suicide under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Bahu Akbarpur village on Friday.

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The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Police have initiated an investigation and sent the body to PGIMS, Rohtak, for a post-mortem examination.

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The deceased, Muskan, a resident of Farmana village, had married Balhara two-and-a-half years ago. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

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Rohtak SP Gaurav Rajpurohit said the investigation was underway. "An FIR will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family and the post-mortem report," he added.

According to villagers, the incident came to light on Friday afternoon when family members found Muskan hanging in a room of the house.

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Their cries alerted neighbours, who gathered at the residence. The Bahu Akbarpur police reached the spot after receiving information and began an investigation. A forensic team also examined the scene and collected evidence.

It is learnt that Muskan's family members, who arrived at the village later, had a heated verbal exchange with her in-laws.

"Sheelu is one of India's leading circle kabaddi catchers and has represented the country in international competitions. Popularly known as 'Haryana Aala Cheeta' in Punjab, he was adjudged the Best Catcher at a kabaddi tournament in the United States last year. Renowned for his defensive prowess, he has also won numerous tractors and motorcycles as tournament prizes. His younger brother, Manish, is also a kabaddi player," said a villager.