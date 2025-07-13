Internet and bulk SMS services suspended for 24 hours in Nuh district
The orders aim for smooth management of law and order in the area
Advertisement
The Internet services will be suspended for 24 hours from starting 9 PM on July 13 to 9 PM on July 14.
However, the SMS services related to banking and mobile recharge will continue as before.
The orders, issued by Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, aim for smooth management of law and order in the area.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement