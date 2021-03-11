Interns protest 'misbehaviour' by KCGMC staff

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 23

A number of students and interns at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) today staged a silent dharna outside the director’s office over the alleged misbehaviour by the college staff.

Interns alleged there were no proper facilities for them.

Dr Himanshu Madaan, college Medical Superintendent, went to the site and pacified them. She said some students of the first batch had issues with the staff. Since the director and the dean are on leave, the issues will be resolved once they return. After her assurance, the students ended the protest. —