Interpol notice for murder bid case accused

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 28

The Rohtak police have got a red corner notice issued with the help of Interpol for Yogesh Kadyan, an accused in an attempt-to-murder case. Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Himanshu Garg said the accused, absconding for over a year, had fled the country.

On September 30, 2022, the police received information that a man was shot at by some unidentified youths on the Bhiwani road in Rohtak. The injured was identified as Praveen, a milk seller of Ballab village. On the basis of a complaint lodged by Praveen’s brother Gagan Singh, a case was registered.

During investigation, it was found that Yogesh Kadyan (alias Bobby) of Beri village in Jhajjar district had fired shots at Praveen along with his two accomplices, the SP said. Yogesh had been absconding since the incident and an open-dated arrest warrant had been issued by the jurisdictional court against him.

#Rohtak