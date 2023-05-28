Interstate arms smuggler nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 27

The Nuh police on Saturday arrested an interstate arms smuggler from Madhya Pradesh and seized 14 illegal pistols and as many magazines from him.

The accused has been identified as Gurudev Singh Barnala, a resident of Umrati village in Madhya Pradesh, who was living in Burhanpur district of the state, the police said.

“On September 20, 2022, a police team was on patrolling duty along the Hodal-Punhana road when they received information about one Ashif who possessed illegal pistols and intended to sell them,” the police said.

Acting on this information, Ashif was apprehended and two pistols and two magazines were recovered from his possession. Further investigation led to the arrest of another suspect, Shehnawaz, alias Saini, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, on May 19.

Upon interrogation, Shehnawaz disclosed about Barnala, who was subsequently arrested on May 23 from from Doi Phodia in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. During the search, the police recovered 14 illegal country-made pistols and 14 magazines from his possession, the police said.

“The suspect had supplied thousands of illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh to Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states and also confessed of supplying arms to gangsters. It is expected that more information about the entire network involved in arms smuggling will be revealed,” said Varun Singla, SP, Nuh. In total, three suspects have been arrested.