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Home / Haryana / Interstate criminal gang busted in Haryana's Palwal district; 4 arrested

Interstate criminal gang busted in Haryana's Palwal district; 4 arrested

A team of the anti-vehicle theft at Hathin received information on Friday evening that four-five armed men from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh were travelling towards Palwal in a car to meet their associates to execute a major crime

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PTI
Updated At : 10:05 AM May 31, 2026 IST
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Four alleged members of an interstate criminal gang were arrested following a brief encounter with police in Palwal district near here, during which a constable and one of the accused sustained bullet injuries, the police said on Saturday.

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A rifle, two pistols, and a large quantity of cartridges were recovered from the accused, who were allegedly planning to commit a major crime such as murder, robbery, or dacoity in the district, they said.

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According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Sahil Dhillon, a team of the anti-vehicle theft at Hathin received information on Friday evening that four-five armed men from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh were travelling towards Palwal in a car to meet their associates to execute a major crime.

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Acting on the tip-off, a special team was formed and a trap was laid near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. When the suspected car arrived, police attempted to intercept it, but the occupants allegedly tried to flee towards Hodal.

During the chase, the vehicle stopped near Mundkati Chowk. As a constable approached the car, one of the occupants allegedly opened fire, hitting him in the left leg, he said.

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"The criminals broke through the police blockade and sped towards Maroli Road, triggering another chase. Their vehicle eventually came to a halt after a tyre burst. Police alleged that the accused fired indiscriminately at the pursuing team, damaging their vehicle," Dhillon said.

The police team retaliated in self-defence, during which one of the accused suffered a bullet injury to his leg. While one suspect managed to escape under the cover of darkness, four others, including the injured accused, were apprehended, Dhillon said.

The arrested accused were identified as Akram, Krishan, Alok Parihar alias Rahul Thakur, and Madhav Gupta, all residents of Etawah. The injured accused, Madhav Gupta, and constable Devender were admitted to the hospital.

"An FIR was registered against the accused at Mundkati police station. The absconding accused was identified as Vipul Diwedi, and efforts are underway to arrest him," the officer said.

During the investigation, police found that Gupta has 25 criminal cases, including those under the Gangsters Act, registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Parihar is facing four criminal cases, while Akram has two cases registered against him in Etawah, the police said.

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