DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Interstate gang member held for stealing gold jewellery at engagement ceremony; Rs 9 lakh recovered

Interstate gang member held for stealing gold jewellery at engagement ceremony; Rs 9 lakh recovered

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:31 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Gurugram police arrested a member of an interstate thief gang for stealing cash and jewellery from wedding functions. Police have recovered Rs 9 lakh in cash from the accused.

Advertisement

According to the police, on November 29, last year, a complainant approached Sohna city police station, stating that on the night of November 28, 2025, during his son's engagement ceremony at Agrasen Bhawan, Sohna–Palwal Road, an unidentified person stole a bag containing several lakhs of rupees, jewellery and other valuables. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered.

Advertisement

Acting on intelligence and investigation, a team from the Crime Branch, Sohna arrested the accused on July 16 from Bhopal Railway Station, Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

The accused was identified as Nikhil (21), a resident of Kadiya Sansi village, Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh. He was produced before the local court and remanded to five days of police custody for further interrogation.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he and his associates travelled across different states during the wedding season. They would enter wedding venues posing as guests, identify individuals handling cash or valuables, closely monitor their movements and steal bags containing cash and jewellery as soon as an opportunity arose before fleeing the scene.

Advertisement

“Another accused in the same case had already been arrested earlier. Verification of the accused's criminal record revealed that he is involved in 12 previous criminal cases registered in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, including offences related to theft, robbery, and other crimes. We have recovered Rs 9 lakh in cash from the accused and are questioning him,” said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts