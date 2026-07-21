Interstate gang member held for stealing gold jewellery at engagement ceremony; Rs 9 lakh recovered

Gurugram police arrested a member of an interstate thief gang for stealing cash and jewellery from wedding functions. Police have recovered Rs 9 lakh in cash from the accused.

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According to the police, on November 29, last year, a complainant approached Sohna city police station, stating that on the night of November 28, 2025, during his son's engagement ceremony at Agrasen Bhawan, Sohna–Palwal Road, an unidentified person stole a bag containing several lakhs of rupees, jewellery and other valuables. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered.

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Acting on intelligence and investigation, a team from the Crime Branch, Sohna arrested the accused on July 16 from Bhopal Railway Station, Madhya Pradesh.

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The accused was identified as Nikhil (21), a resident of Kadiya Sansi village, Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh. He was produced before the local court and remanded to five days of police custody for further interrogation.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he and his associates travelled across different states during the wedding season. They would enter wedding venues posing as guests, identify individuals handling cash or valuables, closely monitor their movements and steal bags containing cash and jewellery as soon as an opportunity arose before fleeing the scene.

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“Another accused in the same case had already been arrested earlier. Verification of the accused's criminal record revealed that he is involved in 12 previous criminal cases registered in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, including offences related to theft, robbery, and other crimes. We have recovered Rs 9 lakh in cash from the accused and are questioning him,” said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.