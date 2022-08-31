Interstate gang of car thieves busted in Gurugram, 2 arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 30

The local police have busted an interstate gang of vehicle lifters and arrested two persons, including the gang’s kingpin. The gang, which stole only Creta cars, was active in Delhi, Gurugram and some areas of Rajasthan.

The accused confessed to have stolen 10 Creta cars over the past five months using an electronic device. The electronic device and one car were seized from their possession.

On August 9, a person filed a complaint of car theft. An FIR was registered at the Sector 10A police station. While investigating the case, a team of the Sector 17 crime branch arrested Shankar on August 18, who had conducted recce of the area before the theft.

“During interrogation, Shankar spilled beans about the gang. Our team nabbed gang’s kingpin Ramprasad, alias Rajbir (25), of Rajasthan on August 25 and his partner Mahavir (31) on August 29. We have taken them on five-day police remand and they have confessed to the theft of 10 Creta cars,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

Shankar, who lives in Gurugram, reportedly does recce for the gang in various areas. After breaking open any car’s lock, Ramprasad would use an electronic device to start the vehicle and take it to Rajasthan. Later, he would sell it to his friends for Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

“The stolen cars were used for drug and liquor smuggling. Ramprasad said he bought the electronic device for Rs 70,000. After the device was connected to the vehicle, the entire data would get copied to it. They would start the car and later get new keys made. Over 50 cases are registered against Ramprasad and over 10 against Mahavir in Delhi, Rajasthan and Gurugram. Earlier they used to steal all types of vehicles, but now they were stealing only Creta cars,” added ACP Sangwan.

