Interstate gang of robbers busted

Gurugram, November 10

The Nuh police arrested the kingpin of an interstate gang with his five accomplices involved in ATM robbery and vehicle thefts from the Nuh-Tauru road last night.

Four country-made pistols, four cartridges, one ATM cutter and a fog spray have been recovered from their possession.

The police said in the preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to involvement in seven cases of ATM robberies in Maharashtra, Assam and Gujarat in which they had stolen over Rs 1.5 crore. The accused also confessed to stealing 11 dumpers from Noida, Rewari, Gurugram and Nuh. The accused are being produced in a city court today and the police will take them in remand for questioning.

The arrested accused have been identified as gang leader Sajid, alias Kala, of Rahadi village, his accomplices Vasim Akram of Tundlaka, Majid of Piproli, Ahib, Yusuf of Rahadi village in Nuh and Sazid of Mathura district in UP.

“The gang leader Sajid alias Kala was involved in a total 39 cases and was still on large in 15 cases registered in Noida, Ghaziabad, Maharashtra and Delhi,” said Varun Singla, SP of Nuh.

On Wednesday night, the accused were plotting to rob a vehicle while sitting near a room near Dharam Kanta situated on the Nuh-Tauru road and all were carrying illegal arms. After getting information, the police conducted a raid and surrounded all accused. The accused tried to run away but they were all nabbed, said the police.

“This interstate gang had been looting money by cutting ATMs with the help of a cutter machine for a long time. The police of many states were looking for this gang for a long time. Our team has done a commendable job and they will be honoured,” added SP Varun Singla.