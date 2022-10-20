Interstate gender test racket busted

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 19

A joint team of the district health and police officials today busted an interstate pre-natal sex determination racket with the arrest of a tout belonging to Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh). The team also seized Rs 21,500 from him.

“We got information that a sex determination racket is being run in Ghaziabad. The touts associated with it search customers in Rewari, Rohtak, Sonepat and Jhajjar districts, and take them to Ghaziabad for the test. To bust the racket, a decoy was sent to a local tout, who cracked the deal for Rs 40,000,” said Dr Shailender Dogra, Deputy Civil Surgeon (PNDT).

He said the tout called the decoy to Ghaziabad and another tout, Pramod, present there received Rs 40,000 from her. Thereafter, an ultrasound test of the decoy was conducted by a portable machine in a moving auto-rickshaw.

“Our team was persistently chasing the decoy. After conducting the test, Pramod sat in the decoy’s car and asked her to leave him in Badli town of Jhajjar. In the meanwhile, he disclosed the gender of the unborn baby to the decoy. Then our team nabbed him on the KMP Expressway and seized Rs 21,500 from him. On questioning, Pramod disclosed that he had given the remaining amount to another person indulged in the racket,” Dr Dogra added.

He further said the district authorities had conducted nine raids, including eight PNDT and one MTP, in the past two months, which were highest across the state.