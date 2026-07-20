DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Interstate network dealing in counterfeit blood pressure medication busted, 2 arrested

Interstate network dealing in counterfeit blood pressure medication busted, 2 arrested

A senior FDA officer said the accused were distributing consignments of counterfeit 'Telmisartan AM'

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:28 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

The Haryana Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in a joint operation with the Gurugram and Delhi Police, busted an interstate gang supplying spurious blood pressure medicines. Two individuals were arrested from Delhi and Moradabad in connection with the case.

Advertisement

A senior FDA officer said the accused were distributing consignments of counterfeit 'Telmisartan AM' — a popular medication used to treat high blood pressure — in markets across Haryana and Delhi. The arrested accused were identified as Subrat Diwedi, a Delhi resident, and Zubair, a Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh resident.

Advertisement

“We have recovered 178 strips of counterfeit Telma-AM so far. It is revealed that 1,700 strips were procured with an MRP of Rs 350. A further probe is underway,” said Amandeep Chauhan, district drug controller.

Advertisement

The Haryana Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received information that counterfeit medicines were being supplied through a wholesale drug agency operating under the name 'Shri Balaji Forum' in Gurugram. The agency in question did not possess the valid license required for the drug trade.

According to FDA officials, an investigation was launched by a joint team of three Drug Control Officers, constituted under the instructions of senior officials, following the report of counterfeit medicine sales.

Advertisement

The accused were traced by investigating the supply chain. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the case from Delhi and Moradabad. During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed the counterfeit medicines were manufactured in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, and subsequently distributed to Haryana, Delhi and other regions via Lucknow. The FDA is now working to identify other individuals linked to this network as well as the factory where the spurious medicines were produced.

Officials said that the seized counterfeit medication is used to control blood pressure. If a patient consumes such spurious medicine, their blood pressure could become uncontrolled, increasing the risk of serious and life-threatening conditions like a heart attack. The investigation is ongoing, and action may soon be taken against other individuals linked to this gang.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts