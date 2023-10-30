Interviews for RERA chief’s posts on November 18

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, October 29

Decks have finally been cleared for the appointment of chairpersons for Panchkula and Gurugram Benches of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and a member of the Panchkula Bench.

The Haryana government has invited the candidates for interview for the post of chairperson on November 18. and for the member’s post on November 17 and 18.

Eyeing post-retirement rehabilitation, atleast 16 Haryana bureaucrats are in race for the posts of chairpersons and the member. A total of 34 candidates are vying for each post of chairperson while 63 are in fray for member’s post.

Among the former IAS officers, who are eyeing both the posts are Varinder Singh Kundu, Sunil Kumar Gulati, Arun Kumar, Alok Nigam, Mahavir Singh, Rajeev Arora and Dheera Khandelwal, all former IAS officers, and Yogender Chaudhary, former IRS.

The Haryana Government constituted two benches of RERA—Gurugram (with jurisdiction in Gurugram) and Panchkula (with jurisdiction in rest of Haryana) in 2017—to provide an institutional grievance redressal mechanism to property buyers and regulate the largely-unregulated real estate sector across the state. KK Khandewal and Rajan Gupta, chairpersons of the Gurugram and Panchkula Benches, respectively, retired earlier this year.

A substantial number of bureaucrats and other professionals apply for these lucrative posts which carry handsome salaries and other perks, including palatial bungalow and official car.

