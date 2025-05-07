International-level shooting range to come up in Karnal’s Kachwa

With an aim to boost sports culture in rural areas, an international-level shooting range is set to come up in Kachwa village of the district, with the district administration formally submitting a detailed proposal to the Director General of the Sports Department in this regard.

The ambitious project aims to position the region as a hub for high-level sports training, national and international competitions and sports tourism, while also promoting economic development at both the local and national levels. As per the proposal, the shooting range will be equipped with world-class infrastructure, including air-conditioned ranges for 10m, 25m and 50m events, electronic target systems, and trap and skeet ranges.

Facilities for spectators, a modern coaching centre, athlete hostels, and nutrition and medical care will also be integral parts of the complex.

The idea behind the range is to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a global leader in sports. Sources claimed that, despite the state’s success in international championships such as the Olympics, it lacked an international-level shooting range, forcing sportspersons to travel to distant locations for training.

“The idea is not only to provide cutting-edge facilities for aspiring shooters but also to make Haryana an ideal destination for international-level sports events,” said DC Uttam Singh, adding that the project would open up new avenues for the youth of the region and also boost sports tourism and the local economy.

If all goes as per plan, the shooting range would be developed in accordance with international norms, ensuring that it met standards set by global sporting bodies, he added.

“Our goal is to make this facility capable of hosting international tournaments. This will also serve as a training ground for athletes preparing for world championships and Olympic-level events,” the DC said.

The Kachwa gram panchayat has already offered the land required for the project. Local leaders and residents have expressed enthusiasm for the proposal, seeing it as a transformative opportunity for

the area.

“This initiative will provide global exposure to our athletes and create jobs in coaching, event management, hospitality and support services,” said an area resident.