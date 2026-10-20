Invalid ballot saves Zila Parishad Vice-Chairman during trust vote

A single invalid ballot proved crucial in allowing Rohtak Zila Parishad Vice-Chairman Anil Hooda to retain his post, as the no-confidence motion against him failed despite nine members voting in favour of his removal.

The outcome came as a setback to those seeking his ouster. A special meeting to consider the motion was held on Monday under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Satbir Singh, with Additional Deputy Commissioner Narendra Kumar and other officials also present.

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Of the 14 Zila Parishad members, 10 attended the meeting convened to decide the fate of the vice-chairman. Nine members voted against Anil Hooda, while one ballot was declared invalid. The motion failed to secure the required support for his removal. The meeting was initially scheduled for October 14 but was postponed due to the Deputy Commissioner’s absence. It was subsequently held on October 19.

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The no-confidence motion had been initiated by 10 members, including Zila Parishad chairperson Manju Hooda, who had submitted affidavits to the district administration seeking a meeting to consider the vice-chairman’s removal.

“The main reason for moving the no-confidence motion against the vice-chairman was his disrespect towards women members. He had used abusive language against some of them, prompting us to seek his removal. One of the votes was declared invalid as two stamps were found on a single ballot,” Manju told mediapersons after the meeting.

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She maintained that there were some other complaints against the vice-chairman, which were also being inquired into.

Sources said the move followed differences among members over Anil Hooda’s functioning, with allegations that the internal discord was affecting development works in the district. The controversy had also intensified following a confrontation between the vice-chairman and another member during a Zila Parishad meeting in March.

Anil Hooda, however, had denied the allegations and accused some members of attempting to malign his image. He also alleged that certain members wanted to manipulate the allocation of development works.

With the no-confidence motion failing, Anil Hooda will continue as vice-chairman of the Rohtak Zila Parishad. The outcome offers him temporary relief amid the continuing tussle within the rural local body.