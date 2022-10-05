'Invest Haryana Roadshow' kicks off in Dubai

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

To promote Haryana as a leading investment destination, “Invest Haryana Roadshow” was inaugurated in Dubai today.

The roadshow, which was organised under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, drew enthusiastic response from the business community of the UAE.

During the roadshow, marketing of key projects of the state such as the global city at Gurugram, integrated multi-modal logistics hub at Nangal Chaudhary, integrated aviation hub and integrated manufacturing cluster at Hisar, and electronics manufacturing cluster at Sohna was done.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister spoke about various initiatives such as sector-focused investor-friendly policies, GIS land bank, investor facilitation cell, single-roof clearance mechanism, time-bound delivery of services, grievance redress system, etc, which have been undertaken by the state to emerge as a leading destination of choice for investors and create a seamless business environment.

The Chief Minister highlighted the economic and cultural relationship between the UAE and India. He also held detailed discussions with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority on the key investment opportunities in the state.

The roadshow was kicked off with a welcome address by Aman Puri, Consul General, Consulate General of India, Dubai.

