Investment board's nod to Gurugram Metro

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today said that the Public Investment Board (PIB) had cleared 28.5 kilometre-long metro connectivity between HUDA City Centre to Cyber City, Gurugram.

He added that it would provide efficient and environment-friendly transport system to the public and help the students, women and office going persons in Gurugram and the area. The Chief Secretary made the comments while reviewing the performance of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) during 50th meeting of its board of directors. He said the CM has approved the connectivity project from Rezangla Chowk up to Sector 21 Dwarka and it would be sent to Union Government for approval.

On revenue front Gurugram Metro earned Rs. 21.6 crores till October this year in comparison to last year’s earning of Rs. 3.84 crores. The earnings from fare & non-fare revenues have enhanced through increase in ridership as well as commercial activities with an enhanced percentage of 230% in financial performance. The daily ridership has grown from 8500 per day to 40,000 per day. The HMRTC is also in process to put charging and parking facilities below in the metro station areas in Gurugram, which will help in last mile connectivity.