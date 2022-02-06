IO suspended in SGT University murder case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 5

An Inspector-rank officer and former incharge of the crime unit, Sector 10, has been suspended following a secret report of the higher authority in connection with the murder of a student on the SGT University campus here.

The Inspector identified as Bijender Kumar, investigating officer of the case, allegedly demanded bribe from the accused to help him.

On the allegations, made through sources, a special inquiry was marked into the matter by the DGP to the special task force (STF). Following this, STF officials sent a report against the IO to the DGP.

Following the order of action by the higher authority, Commissioner of Police KK Rao suspended the IO and marked a special inquiry into the matter to be conducted by Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

The IO’s suspension, however, remains a matter of discussion between the Gurugram police and employees.

Interestingly, the IO has not even been called for questioning in the matter and no notice was served on him yet. He was also likely to be promoted to the DSP rank but his sudden suspension has raised eyebrows.

The incident took place on the afternoon of October 8 last year, when SGT University student Vineet was shot dead in a scuffle for protesting against talking to a girl student. An FIR was registered at the Rajendra Park police station against Punkil, alias Lucky, his brother Nitesh, friend Rahul and the girl. The girl and Rahul were later not found to be involved in the murder and the case was assigned to the Sector 10 crime unit.

Punkil and others were arrested by the crime unit but after several days, the case was transferred to the STF. Now, the STF is conducting raids to nab an accused, Dhananjay, who is still at large.