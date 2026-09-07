IPS Ashwin Shenvi assumes charge as Karnal Range IGP

Ashwin Shenvi, an IPS officer of 2006 batch who has recently returned from Central deputation in CBI, has assumed charge as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Karnal Range. Shenvi has also been given an additional charge of Inspector General, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Madhuban, Karnal.

After assuming charge at the range office in the city, Shenvi interacted with officials and took a detailed briefing on the law-and-order situation and policing arrangements in the districts falling under the Karnal Range, comprising Karnal, Panipat and Kaithal.

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He said strengthening law and order, enhancing the sense of security among public and taking effective action against crime and organised crime under a policy of zero tolerance would be among his key priorities.

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He said community-oriented policing would be promoted across the three districts to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the police and the public. Special attention would also be given to the campaign against drug abuse, women’s safety and the prompt and effective redressal of public grievances.

The newly appointed IG directed the officials to establish better coordination with the public and make policing more effective and transparent. He emphasised while efforts to curb crime must remain a priority, the safety of citizens and their trust in the police should be accorded the highest importance.

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Shenvi also stressed the need for police personnel to remain responsive to the concerns of the public and work towards strengthening confidence in the police administration.