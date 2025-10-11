Four days after 2001-batch IPS officer Y Puran Kumar committed suicide at his Sector 11 residence, his family is learned to have agreed to proceed with the post-mortem this morning.

Sources said that the family took this decision after persuasion from the top functionaries of the Haryana Government.

Though the hospital has received a request and the process of constituting a board is underway, the deceased officer's brother, Vikram Kumar, said there was a "discussion" on this within the family until late evening. "We will soon convey our decision in this regard," he stated.

The government had, yesterday, sent Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and then followed it up with multiple visits by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Mishra had also accompanied the Chief Secretary and the two officers tried to convince the family to give its consent for a post-mortem and carry out the last rites for nearly two hours.

Sources said that a request had been sent to the hospital for conducting the post-mortem. According to available information, the post-mortem could take an hour or so.

The family is yet to decide on whether the cremation would take place today. The sources, however, said that it was likely to be held today.