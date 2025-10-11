DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / IPS officer Puran Kumar's family agrees on post-mortem 4 days after death, cremation likely today

IPS officer Puran Kumar's family agrees on post-mortem 4 days after death, cremation likely today

the family took this decision after persuasion from the top functionaries of Haryana government.

article_Author
Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:06 AM Oct 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The government had, yesterday, sent Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and then followed it up with multiple visits by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.
Advertisement

Four days after 2001-batch IPS officer Y Puran Kumar committed suicide at his Sector 11 residence, his family is learned to have agreed to proceed with the post-mortem this morning.

Advertisement

Sources said that the family took this decision after persuasion from the top functionaries of the Haryana Government.

Advertisement

Though the hospital has received a request and the process of constituting a board is underway, the deceased officer's brother, Vikram Kumar, said there was a "discussion" on this within the family until late evening. "We will soon convey our decision in this regard," he stated.

Advertisement

The government had, yesterday, sent Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and then followed it up with multiple visits by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Mishra had also accompanied the Chief Secretary and the two officers tried to convince the family to give its consent for a post-mortem and carry out the last rites for nearly two hours.

Advertisement

Sources said that a request had been sent to the hospital for conducting the post-mortem. According to available information, the post-mortem could take an hour or so.

The family is yet to decide on whether the cremation would take place today. The sources, however, said that it was likely to be held today.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts