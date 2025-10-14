Demanding justice for deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, Congressmen held a protest march in Ambala and Kurukshetra on Monday.

In Ambala, Ambala City MLA Nirmal Singh, Congress district chief (urban) Pawan Aggarwal, district chief (rural) Dushyant Chauhan, district chief (Ambala Cantonment) Parvinder Singh, and former treasurer HPCC Rohit Jain along with several other Congress leaders and party workers participated in the march.

The Congressmen gathered near the district court, took out a march and reached the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. They raised slogans demanding justice for the IPS officer. MLA Nirmal Singh said the way honest officers were being treated under the BJP government is a shame for both democracy and the Constitution. Senior officer Y Puran Kumar suffered so much harassment that he ultimately took the tragic step of taking his own life. This not only reflected the insensitivity of the Haryana Government but also exposed the BJP’s anti-Dalit mentality.

Former MLA Ramkishan Gujjar said the BJP government’s rule has become a symbol of injustice, discrimination and oppression. Pawan Aggarwal, Dushyant Chauhan, and Parvinder Singh said An honest officer was harassed to such an extent that he committed suicide and this incident had left a question mark on the character of the state government. The Congress Party strongly condemned this inhuman act and stood firmly with the victim’s family. They demanded that a high-level investigation be conducted to ensure justice for Y Puran Kumar and that the culprits be punished. Later, a memorandum was submitted to Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomer, on behalf of the District Congress Committee.

In Kurukshetra, Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora, Shahabad MLA Ramkaran Kala, and district chief Mewa Singh, led the protest march. MLA Ashok Arora said, “A senior IPS officer has committed suicide due to harassment. A strong officer was forced to take the extreme step. The Congress party is demanding action against the accused and justice for the family.”