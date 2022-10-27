Iraqi citizen dies, had come to Gurugram for treatment

Gurugram, October 26
An Iraqi citizen, who had come to Gurugram for treatment, died under suspicious circumstances in the wee hours of Monday. The victim was also duped of $15,000 by two fake cops on Sunday. Police said that the deceased was a heart patient and died in hospital.
According to the police, the deceased, identified as Faris Muslim Abbas (62), hails from Baghdad and had arrived Gurugram on the morning of October 21, along with his wife Nada Ali Salman for treatment. They consulted a cardiac surgeon in Medanta on October 22 and were staying in a nearby hotel. Abbas was to be admitted in the hospital on October 24 and undergo the surgery on October 25.
On October 23, the Iraqi couple was duped by some fake policemen at the gate of the hotel. The accused had reportedly come in a car.
Following the complaint of Nada, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the two unknown accused at the Sadar police station late on Sunday night.
Sources said that the couple tried to chase the car, but Abbas fell down and got injured. He was then taken to hospital a where he died during the treatment.
“The deceased was already suffering from cardiac issues. We checked the CCTV footage of cameras in the nearby area, but it was not visible that he had chased the car. We got information about his death, but his wife has not filed any other complaint pertaining to the reason behind his death,” said Inspector Ved Prakash, Station House Officer at the Sadar police station.
