Iraqi couple duped by fake cops in Gurugram

Gurugram, October 25
A fake police gang targeted an Iraqi national couple and robbed them of $15,000 by posing as policemen and fled in their car.
According to the complaint filed by the Iraqi woman, Nada Ali Salman, it was on Sunday around 3.30 pm when she along with her husband was going to the market from their hotel.
“We have been staying in a hotel for some time as my husband is to be operated upon in Medanta. Just at the gate of the hotel, a car came, in which two men were sitting inside. They stopped the car and one of them came out, showed his ID card, stating that he was a police official and he wanted to check us, as we are carrying drugs. He checked my bag and asked my husband to show his pocket. On insisting, my husband took out his wallet from the pocket and showed it to him. In the wallet there was $15,000, which was meant for his treatment. They took it and smelt it, saying these were drugs and soon after, they took the dollars and fled in their car”, said the Iraqi woman in her complaint.
Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against two unidentified accused under Sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Sadar police station. “We are exploring the CCTV footage of the area and trying to nab the accused”, said inspector Ved Prakash, SHO of the Sadar police station.
