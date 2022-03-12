Iraqi duped by fake policemen in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 11

A foreign national was allegedly duped by fake policemen in Gurugram. Two members of a gang targeted an Iraqi national and robbed him of $3,200 by posing as policemen and fled away in their car. An FIR has been registered at Sadar police station.

According to a complaint filed by Rain, the Iraqi national, he and his wife are in city to get his wife treated at a private hospital. He came to India with his wife on March 6 and was staying in Sector 39. At around 8 pm on Thursday, his friend Riyadh invited him to a restaurant. “Outside the restaurant, I was stopped by two persons who came in a car. They were in civil dress but claimed they were policemen. They asked for passport and ID card. I handed the documents and they checked my bags and stole $3,200. Their car was parked nearby and they fled away in it. When I checked the bag, I found the dollars missing. Then, I called up the police,” Rain said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against two unidentified accused under Sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating) of the IPC at Sadar police station. The police have taken footage from a nearby CCTV camera into possession, but have no clue so far. “We are trying to identify the car and the accused,” said inspector Dinesh Yadav, SHO of Sadar police station.