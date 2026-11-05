Irked by drainage project, Sirsa traders seek early repair of roads

A delegation of Sirsa traders today met Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel and sought urgent repair of roads damaged during the ongoing stormwater drainage project, citing growing difficulties for shopkeepers and locals.

The delegation, led by Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal district chief Hira Lal Sharma, apprised the minister of the problems caused by road digging, blocked routes and incomplete construction work across several busy markets.

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The traders said pipeline work in the areas, including Rori Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Hisaria Bazaar, Old Vegetable Market, City Police Station Road, Janta Bhawan Road, Geeta Bhawan Road and other adjoining streets had disrupted their daily life and business.

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They pointed out that damaged roads, dust and traffic congestion were making it difficult for customers to reach shops. The situation was particularly concerning during the festive season, when market activity usually increases.

The delegation stressed that while infrastructure development was necessary, construction work should be completed in a planned manner to avoid prolonged inconvenience to the public and business community.

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After hearing their concerns, Goel directed officials concerned to take immediate steps to repair damaged roads and improve traffic movement in the affected areas. He said negligence in matters concerning public convenience would not be tolerated.

The delegation welcomed the minister’s directions and expressed hope that the authorities would act promptly to restore normal movement in the city’s busy markets during the festive season.