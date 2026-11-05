Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Irked by drainage project, Sirsa traders seek early repair of roads

Irked by drainage project, Sirsa traders seek early repair of roads

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:30 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Workers construct a manhole in Sirsa. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

A delegation of Sirsa traders today met Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel and sought urgent repair of roads damaged during the ongoing stormwater drainage project, citing growing difficulties for shopkeepers and locals.

The delegation, led by Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal district chief Hira Lal Sharma, apprised the minister of the problems caused by road digging, blocked routes and incomplete construction work across several busy markets.

Advertisement

The traders said pipeline work in the areas, including Rori Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Hisaria Bazaar, Old Vegetable Market, City Police Station Road, Janta Bhawan Road, Geeta Bhawan Road and other adjoining streets had disrupted their daily life and business.

Advertisement

They pointed out that damaged roads, dust and traffic congestion were making it difficult for customers to reach shops. The situation was particularly concerning during the festive season, when market activity usually increases.

The delegation stressed that while infrastructure development was necessary, construction work should be completed in a planned manner to avoid prolonged inconvenience to the public and business community.

Advertisement

After hearing their concerns, Goel directed officials concerned to take immediate steps to repair damaged roads and improve traffic movement in the affected areas. He said negligence in matters concerning public convenience would not be tolerated.

The delegation welcomed the minister’s directions and expressed hope that the authorities would act promptly to restore normal movement in the city’s busy markets during the festive season.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts