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Home / Haryana / Irked by outages, Hisar residents sit on dharna

Irked by outages, Hisar residents sit on dharna

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 11:17 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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In Hisar, Sectors 9, 11, 13, 15, 16 and 17, Model Town, Surya Nagar and Urban Estate remained without power for nearly 24 hours.
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Irked by power cuts due to the strike of electricity employees and engineers, residents sat on a dharna at the Vidhyut Sadan, head office of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) in Hisar today. The strike was later called off in the evening after the government agreed to invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Locals raised slogans against the power staff and alleged that they were deliberately resorting to power cuts.

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Mukesh Kumar, a resident of the Urban Estate, said the protesting employees were adopting double standards by not addressing the complaints of the common people. “While our locality has no power supply for the past 24 hours, residents of the Vidhyut Nagar are getting an uninterrupted supply,” he said. The police also reached the venue to avoid any confrontation, as the protesters said that they would continue dharna until the power supply was restored in their locality.

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In Hisar, Sectors 9, 11, 13, 15, 16 and 17, Model Town, Surya Nagar and Urban Estate remained without power for nearly 24 hours. The prolonged outage caused widespread inconvenience, with residents struggling to cope with the disruption in their daily routines.

In Bhiwani, power supply remained disrupted across several localities and the rural areas on Thursday night. Faults and breakdowns in electricity lines went unattended as employees stayed away from duty, leaving a large section of the population without power throughout the night. The prolonged outage also affected inverters and water pumps in households, disrupting drinking water supply the following morning and throwing daily life out of gear.

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Narayan Prakash, spokesperson of the Haryana Power Engineering Association, said electricity supply had been completely disrupted in around 50 per cent of Bhiwani district due to the strike. He said they had received 1000 to 1200 complaints during the strike, but none were resolved as employees didn’t report for duty.

In Jind, the strike affected power supply in the town as well as Alewa, Pillukhera, Julana and Uchana. Most parts of Jind City have been without electricity since 11 pm on Thursday, while villages in the Pillukhera area are facing outages from Wednesday evening.

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