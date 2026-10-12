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Home / Haryana / Irked by procurement woes, farmers protest during Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana’s visit

Irked by procurement woes, farmers protest during Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana’s visit

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:58 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana’s visit to Gharaunda grain market to review paddy procurement arrangements was met with a protest by farmers, who raised slogans over alleged distress sale of paddy in grain market.

After the minister left the grain market, the agitated farmers also exchanged heated words with BJP workers.

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Earlier, after reviewing procurement arrangements, Rana said officials were being directed to address problems, including delays in lifting procured grain. “The state government is making efforts to ensure smooth paddy procurement and resolve farmers’ issues promptly,” he said.

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Rana said he had discussed the lifting issue with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and assured that a solution would be found. “Every single grain of the farmer’s produce will be procured,” he said, adding that untimely rainfall could temporarily disrupt operations.

On the issue of pending paddy stocks at rice mills, Rana said around six lakh metric tonnes had remained from the previous season. “CM Nayab Singh Saini had obtained the necessary permission from the Centre during a visit to Delhi, enabling the stock to be cleared, while the remaining quantity would also be taken through a process,” he added.

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Addressing concerns over action against rice mills and reports of millers threatening to strike, the minister said both farmers and rice millers were important stakeholders and the industry needed to remain viable. He maintained that the CM had already held discussions with millers and that their grievances would be heard and resolved.

On complaints regarding digital weighing scales, Rana said the government would examine any discrepancies and ensure that farmers received payment for their produce.

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