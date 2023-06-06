Irked over non-procurement of sunflower, farmers lock office

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 5

Miffed over the non-procurement of sunflower seeds at the promised minimum support price (MSP), farm activists, under the banner of the BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), locked the main gate of the market committee office of Ambala Cantonment grain market on Monday.

The farmers have been protesting outside the office since Friday. They raised slogans against the state government and said they would keep the office locked until the procurement starts.

Policymakers adamant We had made it clear to the government that the growers will not accept anything less than the MSP. At a meeting held with the government last week, we were assured that farmers will not face any loss. However, the policymakers remain adamant to meet our demand. —Rakesh Bains, BKU (Charuni) Spokesman

BKU leader Tejveer Singh said, “The farmers will keep protesting till the government starts the procurement at the MSP. The government has been testing the patience of the farmers and this has only forced us to intensify the protest.”

Meanwhile, the BKU (Charuni) has called upon the farmers to reach Shahabad on Tuesday to attend the mahapancahayat over the procurement of sunflower at the MSP of Rs 6,400 per quintal.

The farmers have been opposing the state government’s decision of including sunflower in the Bhavantar Bharpai scheme.

According to information, 144 quintals of sunflower was procured by the HAFED in Kurukshetra on Monday.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “The government has offered Rs 4,800 a quintal for the produce and another Rs 1,000 a quintal under the Bhavantar Bharpai scheme. However, there is still a loss of Rs 600 per quintal to farmers as the MSP for the crop is Rs 6,400 per quintal. On an average, the farmers will suffer a loss of Rs 6,000 per acre.”