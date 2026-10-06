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Home / Haryana / Irked over purchase delay, paddy farmers block road in Karnal

Irked over purchase delay, paddy farmers block road in Karnal

Growers demand immediate and smooth procurement

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:59 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Farmers protest at Nigdhu grain market in Karnal on Monday.
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Haryana farmers staged a protest at the Nigdhu grain market today over the delay in procurement of paddy, demanding that the district administration ensure immediate and smooth purchase of their produce.

The farmers initially blocked the road before staging a dharna inside the grain market. They alleged that despite paddy arriving at the market, procurement had not started, forcing them to wait with their harvested crop.

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According to the farmers, Hafed and the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department had been assigned procurement work at the market during the previous paddy procurement season. This year, however, Hafed and the Haryana Warehousing Corporation have been assigned the task, but procurement has yet to begin.

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The farmers alleged that no rice millers had come forward for procurement, resulting in the delay.

“We demand that the government ensure proper and smooth procurement. Rice millers should be linked with the procurement agencies for this grain market so that procurement can start smoothly,” said Krishan, a protesting farmer.

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Another farmer said the delay was causing major hardship to farmers, who had to remain in the grain market with their harvested crop. “Due to the non-procurement of paddy, farmers have to wait in the grain market for their produce to be purchased. The district administration should assign a third agency, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, for procurement at the Nigdhu grain market,” he said.

He added that rice millers should be linked with the procurement agencies at the earliest to facilitate the purchase of paddy.

After being informed about the protest, Nilokheri SDM Ashok Kumar reached the grain market and held discussions with the farmers. He tried to pacify them and assured them that steps would be taken to ensure smooth procurement.

The SDM also directed officials of the procurement agencies to ensure that farmers’ produce was procured without unnecessary delay. The farmers ended their protest after receiving the assurance.

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