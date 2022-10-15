‘Irregularities’ found at five Assandh mills

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 14

Three days after the unearthing of an alleged paddy procurement scam of around 80,000 quintals paddy in four rice mills and the recovery of 1,424 bags of rice reportedly brought from Bihar to a rice mill in Jundla, a team of the CM flying squad today conducted raids at various rice mills and grain markets in Assandh.

A joint team of CM flying squad, intelligence wing and Hafed raided five rice mills and market committee office in Assandh and found several discripancies in stock and record. The team members also found around 8,200 bags of rice packed in bags of sugar mill in UP in a mill, while found short stock in another mill. These bags were hidden in the stock of paddy. Team members found 2,012 bags short in a rice mill in Rattak road, 5056 bags in another mill.

The sources said just like at the Jundla grain market, fake gate passes were generated for proxy procurement in Assand. But after an action at the former, the record of several fake gate passes issued in the Assandh grain market was deleted. The Tribune had highlighted the issue of ‘fake gate passes’ in its Sunday edition.